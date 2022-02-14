CCI wins project of year from ABC for stadium project

Corporate Contractors Inc. was recently awarded Project of the Year honors for construction of ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit.

Ranked highest by a panel of 22 judges, the Associated Builders and Contractors Project of the Year award recognizes the innovation, quality and superior performance of the project team.

CCI also received additional Gold Project of Distinction awards from the organization for ABC Supply Stadium for its work constructing The Lincoln Academy, a state-of-the-art K4-12 tuition-free public charter school also located in Beloit.

Designed by Jones Petrie Rafinski, the three-level, 67,000-square-foot stadium and event center is home to the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The stadium was completed in 13 months and is recognized as the only stadium in the nation to meet all current Major League Baseball facility requirements.

Other noteworthy features of ABC Supply Stadium include:

360-degree open concourse.

40-foot high-definition video board.

Goose Island Bar, a party deck that accommodates groups of 25-plus people.

Beloit Health System Club Level, an upper-level suite space for up to 300.

Coors Chill Zone, a group picnic area for 25-plus people.

The Beloit Sky Carp will host their first 2022 home game at ABC Supply Stadium on April 12.