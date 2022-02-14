Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / State grant supports animal show improvements at Alliant Energy Center (access required)

State grant supports animal show improvements at Alliant Energy Center (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] February 14, 2022 3:59 pm

Dane County announced on Monday that it has received a $3.2 million grant for improvements to heating, cooling and electrical systems at the Alliant Energy Center to better accommodate animal shows at the convention center.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo