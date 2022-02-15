Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Findorff’s Feller joins Catholic Charities Board of Directors

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 15, 2022 10:55 am

John Feller

Catholic Charities of Madison, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Madison, has named John Feller to its Board of Directors. Feller has been with J.H. Findorff & Son for more than 26 years and is vice president of preconstruction.

Feller is an active member of the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin, the National “W” Club, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and School in Madison – where all three of his children graduated – and his community, Fitchburg. He serves on the Ironworkers’ Health Fund and has served on the Diocese of Madison Building Commission for more than 15 years.

His wife, Jane, is a past Catholic Charities board member.

