HGA adds associate vice president, principal

Dan Michaud as joined HGA as an associate vice president and principal.

Michaud leads the Building Technologies Department based in Milwaukee. In this newly created role, he will build client connections nationally to implement a range of digital solutions for the built environment.

Over his 30-year career, he has developed and deployed Digital Master Planning and Intelligent Buildings services based upon his expertise in building controls, audio/video, security, telecommunications, and IoT systems. He will work across HGA’s market sectors to develop custom approaches to helping clients realize new user and operational experiences through digital technologies.

Michaud has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maine and a Masters Module on Resilience from MIT/Arup.