Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Bronzeville Center for the Arts (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Bronzeville Center for the Arts (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 16, 2022 2:46 pm

The arts center is proposed for a site now occupied by an office building that had once housed offices for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo