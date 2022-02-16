Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Survey: Contractors who use lean methods see higher-quality, safer, more profitable results (access required)

Survey: Contractors who use lean methods see higher-quality, safer, more profitable results (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] February 16, 2022 4:29 pm

A national survey of contractors has found those who use lean construction methods on their projects are more likely to complete their jobs on time and under budget and achieve other goals such as having safe jobsites and producing high quality work. The survey, conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America, polled 336 contractors about ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo