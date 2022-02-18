Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin barn moved to fall attraction site

Wisconsin barn moved to fall attraction site

By: Associated Press February 18, 2022 3:59 pm

Crews work on moving a 60-foot round barn across Old Potosi Road in Lancaster on Feb. 17. Vesperman Farms is moving the barn to its property a few miles away. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A 60-foot round barn that has likely stood on land near Lancaster for 100 years or more has a new home several miles away at Vesperman Farms, a popular fall attraction.

The red barn drew plenty of attention this week as Heritage Movers of Grant County slowly hauled the structure over two days along private roads crossing six farms to get to its destination, the Dubuque (Iowa) Telegraph Herald reported.

The owner of the barn, Kyle Vesperman, said the barn is expected to be the new showpiece of Vesperman Farms, which features a corn maze and pumpkin patch. It stood for decades on land owned by the Weisbenner family, and dates back to the early 1900s. When the Weisbenners bought the land in the 1930s, the barn was already there, Versperman said.

By 2019, it had lost much of its value as a farm building and there was talk of dismantling it.

“It was maintained, but it’s just become a non-usable building,” Vesperman said. “We’re giving it a new life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo