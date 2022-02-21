Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cullen's Metoxen joins AGC of America's diversity committee

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 21, 2022 10:24 am

Shannon Metoxen

JP Cullen’s Shannon Metoxen has been selected to join the AGC of America’s Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee.

In his new position, Metoxen, who is also an AGC of Wisconsin board member, will be a member of an advisory body for AGC of America’s diversity and inclusion activities. His responsibilities will include:

  • Identifying and developing initiatives to achieve AGC’s D&I Vision and Mission;
  • Evaluating steering committee applications and select new at-large steering committee members;
  • Promote diversity and inclusion within AGC; and
  • Support and promote industry D&I best practices.

