Beloit plans to renovate Morse Library with $9 million grant

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the city of Beloit will receive a $9 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant to help with the development of a Community Outreach and Engagement Center at Beloit College.

The center will work to find solutions to community problems by fostering collaboration between partnerships that exist between the college and the School District of Beloit, Beloit Health System, the Boys & Girls Club, Acts Housing, Community Action, and the NAACP, among others.

Beloit College plans to renovate the Morse Library on campus to house the new center.

Part of a nearly $650 million investment allocated by the governor for community building and recovery efforts statewide, the Neighborhood Investment Fund program was announced in August 2021 and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Grants being awarded range in size from $1 million to $15 million and are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.