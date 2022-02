J.P. Cullen is a little more than halfway through an overhaul of Camp Randall’s end zone. The project is bringing new outdoor premium seating, indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs and new food and drink options to the new stadium. The work started at the end of the 2021 football season and is expected to wrap up before the start of the 2022 season. (Photos by Paul Vassalotti)

Wyatt Scharlau, a carpentry apprentice with J.P. Cullen & Sons, forms decks on Friday at Camp Randall stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Bo Dylak, an ironworker apprentice with Cullen, does detailing work on structural steel on Friday at Camp Randall stadium. Cranes tower on Friday over Cullen’s worksite in Camp Randall stadium. Cullen’s work at Camp Randall is bringing new premium seating to the stadium’s south end zone, an addition fans have been asking for in recent polls.