Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982 (access required)

Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982 (access required)

By: Associated Press February 25, 2022 8:53 am

An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo