Samuels Group promotes 4

The Samuels Group has announced the promotions of several team members.

Eric Engstrom was recently promoted to general superintendent of the Wisconsin market. Engstrom has been with The Samuels Group since 2004 with a diverse portfolio of government, health care, manufacturing and hospitality projects. He is well-versed in all aspects of construction and managing job sites and will use his experience in managing and supervising day-to-day activities at the construction site.

Taylor Mielke has been promoted to a project manager for the commercial furniture solutions team. In her new role, she will take a lead in managing moderate to large-scale projects from beginning to completion, with an emphasis on margin control, risk management and client satisfaction. She will work closely with the internal project team to develop the best delivery strategy for each project. She will also manage the logistics of ordering the products, scheduling deliveries, coordinating with third-party installers and/or subs to ensure a smooth project completion.

Brenda Reid was recently promoted to controller. Reid has been with The Samuels Group since 2010 as a senior accountant. In her new position, she will manage and oversee all facets of accounting and finance functions of the organization. She will work with external clients to build and maintain relationships and will work with internal departments to develop long-term and annual goals, oversee accounts and assist with the company budget and vision.

Alex Buchacek has been promoted to a project manager. Since his time at The Samuels Group, he has assisted project management throughout the construction process with a focus on government and health care projects. In his new role, he will manage project teams through pre-construction and construction, manage the project budget and schedule and coordinate with all personnel.