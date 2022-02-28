Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Government / WisDOT awards Mashuda I-90 bridge job in February letting (access required)

WisDOT awards Mashuda I-90 bridge job in February letting (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] February 28, 2022 4:01 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation awarded Princeton-based Mashuda Contractors a $29.4 million bridge reconstruction job on Friday, signing a contract for the largest project up for grabs in the agency's February letting. WisDOT's letting, which closed Feb. 9, elicited more than $190 million worth of offers in total for the 46 contracts that were up for ...

