Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

By: Associated Press March 2, 2022

North Dakota's biggest oil driller said Wednesday it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it thousands of feet underground for permanent storage.

