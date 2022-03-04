Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health (access required)

By: Associated Press March 4, 2022 10:05 am

U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy's solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.

