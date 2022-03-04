Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 4, 2022 9:57 am

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities.

