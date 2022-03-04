Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Government / Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Brown County sales tax (access required)

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Brown County sales tax (access required)

By: Associated Press March 4, 2022 1:55 pm

A half-percent sales tax that Brown County officials implemented in 2018 is legal even though it doesn't result in a dollar-for-dollar reduction in property taxes, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.

