Milwaukee County advances plan to put $45M toward Public Museum

Milwaukee County advances plan to put $45M toward Public Museum

By: Nate Beck, March 8, 2022 3:32 pm

Milwaukee County officials voted on Tuesday to advance a plan that would provide the Milwaukee Public Museum with $45 million to help build a new building to replace its 70-year-old current home.

Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer.

