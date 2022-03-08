Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 8, 2022 2:05 pm

Senate Republicans ended a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to approve his plan to send taxpayers $150 refunds Tuesday before it even began.

