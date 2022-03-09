Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers urges Congress to pause 18-cents-a-gallon gas tax (access required)

By: Associated Press March 9, 2022 9:27 am

Governors Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer joined four other Democratic governors Tuesday in urging Congress to pause the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year to alleviate pump prices that exceed $4 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

