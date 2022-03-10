Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court weighs case of conservative who won't leave DNR board

By: Associated Press March 10, 2022 9:17 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court was set to consider Thursday whether to remove a conservative Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago.

