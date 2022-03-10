Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 10, 2022 3:38 pm

The list of retirements from the Wisconsin state Senate grew to six on Thursday, as the 24-year-veteran Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, announced that he will not seek re-election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

