ON THE LEVEL: Stern brings expertise as Tri-North VP to bear at AGC of Wisconsin (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] March 10, 2022 2:43 pm

Along with being among the relatively few women with an executive role at a large general contractor, Anna Stern can now claim to be the first female president of the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin. Stern, who has been vice president of Tri-North Builders since 2010, stepped into the president’s spot at the AGC in January. ...

