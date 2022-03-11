Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press March 11, 2022 4:12 pm

The city council in La Crosse has decided to spend another $25,000 on bottled water for town of Campbell residents with PFAS-contaminated wells.

