By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 11, 2022 8:20 am

Construction of a proposed indoor water park at the Mall of America in Bloomington could begin as soon as this summer, but the price of building what’s been described as the biggest project of its kind in North America is getting steeper. The long-anticipated Mystery Cove water park is now expected to cost at least $422 million, about 20% more than the 2019 estimate, city officials said Wednesday. A proposed $5 million add-on for sustainability features could push the cost to $427 million.

