OSHA cites Appleton roof contractor for fall hazards twice in six months

OSHA cites Appleton roof contractor for fall hazards twice in six months

By: Nate Beck, March 14, 2022

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited an Appleton roofing contractor for the second time in six months, faulting the company for failing to provide workers with fall protection at an Algoma jobsite.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer.

