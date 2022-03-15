Symbiont moves into larger space within same office complex

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction Inc. has moved to a fifth-floor location within Summit Place in West Allis. Symbiont remains in the same office complex in which the firm has been headquartered since 2006.

With this move to Suite 3500, at 35,801 square feet and a more than 30% larger space, Symbiont’s new office better fosters employee collaboration and gives the firm the space needed to add more staff members to serve its manufacturing, municipal and energy clients, according to a news release from the firm.

The address with new suite number is (phone numbers and other contact information remain the same):

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc.

6737 W. Washington St.

Suite 3500

Milwaukee, WI 53214-5647

symbiontengineer.com