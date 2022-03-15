Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Symbiont moves into larger space within same office complex

Symbiont moves into larger space within same office complex

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 15, 2022 1:25 pm

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction Inc. has moved to a fifth-floor location within Summit Place in West Allis. Symbiont remains in the same office complex in which the firm has been headquartered since 2006.

With this move to Suite 3500, at 35,801 square feet and a more than 30% larger space, Symbiont’s new office better fosters employee collaboration and gives the firm the space needed to add more staff members to serve its manufacturing, municipal and energy clients, according to a news release from the firm.

The address with new suite number is (phone numbers and other contact information remain the same):

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc.
6737 W. Washington St.
Suite 3500
Milwaukee, WI 53214-5647
symbiontengineer.com

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo