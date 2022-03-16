Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices (access required)

Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices (access required)

By: Associated Press March 16, 2022 8:33 am

After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline, toothpaste and just about everything else continue to rise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo