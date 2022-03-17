CG Schmidt promotes 5; Mark Schmidt retires

CG Schmidt has announced multiple promotions.

Mark Lillesand has been promoted to senior vice president. Throughout his 24-year career with CG Schmidt, Lillesand has championed the creation of the firm’s project management methodology and lean construction approaches, advanced its planning, estimating and preconstruction services and has lead projects across all of CG Schmidt’s business units. In his new role, he will oversee business unit operations for the company’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

Sarah Dunn has been promoted to senior vice president of Business Development and Client Services and will lead CG Schmidt’s business development, sales, client and community relations efforts. Dunn has experience in public outreach and community engagement, including more than two decades in the construction and development industry. She has been instrumental in creating and supporting school districts across the state in passing successful referendums, providing value for entire communities, and played a role in establishing CG Schmidt’s Madison office.

Mark Schmidt, family member and director of Field Operations, has announced his retirement after 35 years with the firm. Schmidt’s primary focus has been to ensure the highest-quality standards and practices during the construction phase of all projects, as well as mentoring the firm’s staff in the means and methods of CG Schmidt’s companywide quality program.

Aaron Smith has been named as Schmidt’s successor. He has served as a superintendent, managing field teams on many of CG Schmidt’s largest and most complex projects. The phased transition plan began in November 2021. Smith assumed responsibilities for director of Field Operations effective March 15.

Dan Chovanec, who aided in the firm’s strategic growth in Madison, has been promoted to senior vice president. With over 20 years in the industry, Chovanec serves as the primary contact on some of the firm’s most substantial projects. He supports clients and communities across all business unit segments and throughout Wisconsin and beyond.

Bryce Unger has been promoted to vice president. Through his longstanding client and community relationships, Unger has led hundreds of significant projects throughout Wisconsin. He serves as a mentor to many of CG Schmidt’s project managers. As the company’s Diversity and Inclusion committee chair, he has championed the firm’s subcontractor pipeline program, which creates a forum for underrepresented, small-business owners and tradespeople to qualify to participate in upcoming projects and to seek business and individual career development opportunities.