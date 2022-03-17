Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Fear itself: inflation risks being self-reinforcing prophecy (access required)

Fear itself: inflation risks being self-reinforcing prophecy (access required)

By: Associated Press March 17, 2022 9:11 am

Everyone knows inflation is bad. The pressing question is whether everyone expects it to stay that way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo