Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / Georgia-Pacific to close one of its Green Bay mills (access required)

Georgia-Pacific to close one of its Green Bay mills (access required)

By: Associated Press March 17, 2022 8:11 am

Georgia-Pacific is closing one of its Green Bay mills and making an investment in another plant in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo