Fierst promoted to managing director of CG Schmidt’s Healthcare Division

Brad Fierst has been promoted to managing director of CG Schmidt’s Healthcare Division.

Throughout his 24-year career with CG Schmidt, Fierst has partnered with health care clients statewide to deliver high-quality, innovative patient care through construction services. He has worked on some of the most significant health care projects in Milwaukee.

He advocates for lean construction approaches and proven project management methodologies for all the teams he leads. In his new role, Fierst will assume greater responsibility for the growth strategies and client services in the health care sector, driving successful outcomes for the firm’s clients. He brings business, health care operations and technical construction expertise to every project.