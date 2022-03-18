Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Whitmer calls for temporary freeze on 6% gasoline sales tax (access required)

By: Associated Press March 18, 2022 3:29 pm

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday proposed temporarily freezing Michigan's 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to lower high pump prices and keep intact road and bridge funding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

