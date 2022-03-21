Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Regulators OK purchase of solar park despite objections (access required)

By: Associated Press March 21, 2022 1:35 pm

Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities' $433 million purchase of the state's first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County.

