Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / As gas prices rise, towns add electric car charging stations (access required)

As gas prices rise, towns add electric car charging stations (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 23, 2022 11:49 am

A wave of new electric vehicle charging stations across the country is coming as interest in alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles is on the rise and could heighten further due to a global spike in gasoline prices.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo