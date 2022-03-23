Sharief joins board of global disaster relief organization

ShelterBox USA, a global disaster relief and humanitarian organization, has added veteran investment and portfolio manager Noaman Sharief of Milwaukee to its board of directors.

For more than 20 years, ShelterBox has provided shelter and other essential items to the most vulnerable forced from their homes by disaster and conflict. It is currently responding to the crisis in Ukraine, setting up multiple relief programs both inside and outside the country, to help the more than 3 million refugees who have fled Ukraine, and the millions who remain internally displaced within the country.

Sharief, who immigrated with his family from India as a teenager, is currently a senior vice president at Brookfield-based Dana Investment Advisors and an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He has immediately stepped into the role of treasurer of ShelterBox USA’s board.

Sharief became aware of ShelterBox through his work with the Elmbrook Rotary Club. ShelterBox is the official disaster relief partner of Rotary International, and Sharief said he was immediately drawn to ShelterBox’s mission of providing emergency shelter and living essentials to families following disasters or conflict.

Sharief immigrated from Hyderabad, India, shortly before his 18th birthday. He went on to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, then the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business.

In addition to teaching, running an internship program for college students at Dana Investment Advisors for over 13 years, Sharief has been involved with mentoring individuals ranging from teenagers to the elderly. The leadership at Dana Investment Advisors, who are passionate about philanthropy and service, have supported his efforts.

He has also served on the boards of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and the Elmbrook Rotary Club, among others.