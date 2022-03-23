Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Two-year-old parking ramp at MSP airport needs ‘corrective work’ (access required)

Two-year-old parking ramp at MSP airport needs ‘corrective work’ (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 23, 2022 2:18 pm

A $240 million parking structure that opened less than two years ago at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is up for a series of repairs related to water intrusion, ponding and freeze-thaw damage.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo