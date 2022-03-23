Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Utilities appeal ruling blocking line’s refuge crossing (access required)

Utilities appeal ruling blocking line’s refuge crossing (access required)

By: Associated Press March 23, 2022 8:41 am

Developers of $492 million transmission line are appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the project's crossing through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo