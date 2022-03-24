Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$9.4M going toward 6 harbor projects (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 24, 2022 8:43 am

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, have announced Harbor Assistance Program grants totaling $9.4 million for six harbor projects in Wisconsin that improve waterborne freight and promote economic development. 

