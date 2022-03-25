Moore to serve as WHEDA CEO, executive director

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Elmer Moore Jr. to serve as CEO and executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority starting April 11.

Moore currently serves as the executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee for the Greater Milwaukee Committee. He has a track record of creating public-private partnerships and programs that support business development and job creation resulting in over 1,400 jobs created for more than 200 Wisconsin organizations and securing more than $60 million in new capital investments. Moore has also secured national foundation funding that provides programming for entrepreneurship growth and resources to address the racial wealth gap.

Moore has a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School in New York. He lives in Milwaukee and serves as chairman of the board for the Social Development Commission, board member for the Harbor District and adjunct instructor for Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, instructing students on entrepreneurship.