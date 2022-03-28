Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Berndsen joins Northern Metal & Roofing; Drella changes offices

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 28, 2022 11:00 am

Michael Berndsen

Michael Berndsen has joined Northern Metal & Roofing as the general manager of the Brooklyn location. In his new role, he will be building client connections and helping the new location flourish.

Berndsen was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, relocating to the Brooklyn area to continue his successful roofing and sheet metal career of over 20 years.

During his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, attending car shows in his 1964 impala SS.

Northern Metal & Roofing also announced that Ethan Drella has moved from its West Bend office to its Green Bay location.

Drella started at Northern in 2011, working primarily with the service crews while he was attending Ripon College. He grew with Northern and in 2017 became a project manager/estimator for the West Bend office.

When he isn’t house hunting, he enjoys spending his time with friends and his outdoor hobbies.

