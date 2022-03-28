Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices (access required)

By: Associated Press March 28, 2022 8:55 am

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

