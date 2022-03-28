Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Keep Construction Costs Down As Lumber Prices Soar (access required)

By: Associated Press March 28, 2022 9:50 am

After the Summer of 2021, it seemed like lumber prices were finally settling down and becoming less volatile. That abruptly changed when Russia invaded Ukraine. Almost overnight, the pricing of 1,000 board feet rose to above $1,400 - levels that have not been seen since last May.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

