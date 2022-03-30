A1 Garage Door Service welcomes new members to team

A1 Garage Door Service, a garage door sales and service provider, has announced that Justin Ryan, CJ Schmit and Corey Steinberger have joined their Milwaukee branch, having graduated from the company’s training earlier this year.

“We are honored and proud to welcome Justin, CJ, and Corey to the A1 Garage Door Service family,” said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service, in a news release. “They, along with the rest of their class, worked tirelessly through an intense training process exhibiting amazing talents that we are excited to see develop further as they build their career with A1.”

A1 Garage Door Service employs a rigorous training program to ensure that all new members have the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed once they are out in the field. Beginning with a 4-week apprenticeship in their local market, trainees spend 3-6 weeks learning the intricacies of the service, sales and maintenance components of the profession.

Upon successful completion of the initial training period, trainees are flown out to the A1 Garage Door Service Headquarters in Phoenix to continue building on the skills acquired during their apprenticeship. After this final leg of training, which takes place over the course of a month, trainees are graduated to the role of Junior Technician, where they are given the opportunity to further develop their skills in the market of their choice.