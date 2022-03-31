Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

By: Associated Press March 31, 2022 4:13 pm

President Joe Biden is again dipping into the nation's petroleum stockpile to try to corral rising energy prices. The White House announced Thursday that Biden ordered the daily release of 1 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months. Biden will also ask Congress to penalize oil and gas companies that lease public land but aren't producing energy.

