Long-term mortgage rates rise again; 30-year breaches 4.5% (access required)

By: Associated Press March 31, 2022 11:10 am

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose again this week as the key 30-year loan rate vaulted over 4.5% and attained its highest level since the end of 2018.

