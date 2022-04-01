Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids (access required)

Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids (access required)

By: Associated Press April 1, 2022 6:51 am

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids. That's a term for cloven-hoofed mammals, including bison, buffalo, sheep, goats and antelopes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo