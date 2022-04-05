Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use

By: Associated Press April 5, 2022 11:36 am

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products and kills thousands of Americans every year.

