Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Breuer Park (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Breuer Park (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 6, 2022 8:56 am

Breuer Park will be near a growing residential neighborhood in the northwestern part of Slinger. Its features will include baseball and softball fields, playgrounds and park shelters, restrooms, multi-use playing fields and a sledding hill.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo