Feds seek new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

By: Associated Press April 6, 2022 7:01 am

Federal officials are looking for suggestions from the public on new monikers for nearly 30 geographic features in Wisconsin with names they've declared derogatory to American Indians.

